Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Trends and Forecast to 2025- Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

A new report by Allied Market Research titled, “Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market (Technology, Application and Geography) – Size, Share, Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights, Analysis, Research, Report, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2013-2020”, forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2014 to 2020. Optical imaging modality is and would continue to be the most preferred imaging technology for clinical research organizations (CROs) through 2020, largely due to high sensitivity, economic pricing and a broad scope of applications. Such factors would eventually push the optical imaging technology segment to contribute about 40% of the global small animal imaging market revenue by 2020.

Small Animal Imaging Market Research has offered exhaustive analysis of Manufacturers, Suppliers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027. also provides essential study on the current status of the market, cover market size with respect to valuation as sales volume and providing a precise prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Small Animal Imaging Market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are provided to understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Most common small animal in-vivo imaging devices used in pre-clinical applications are micro-MRI, optical imaging, and nuclear imaging modalities, namely as the micro-PET and micro-SPECT, micro-ultrasound, micro-CT and optical imaging. Owing to the versatility of imaging modalities, they are used in a variety of biomedical applications such as monitoring treatment responses, assessing bio-distribution patterns, cancer cell detection, and longitudinal as well as epigenetic studies. Routine application of imaging in bio-distribution and drug monitoring together contributed to ~60% of the market in 2013. Existing potential growth opportunities in oncological research would make the cancer cell detection application market lucrative and thus, would emerge as a fastest growing application market segment during the forecast period.

Key Benefits: –

o The report presents the market analysis of the global Small Animal Imaging Market along with the regional trend and future estimations

o It provides extensive information about the market segments from 2019 to 2027 to understand the market dynamics.

o The key factors that drive, hamper, or provide opportunities to the market are provided in the report

o Competitive landscape of the industry along with the profile analysis of market players is provided in the report.

Technologies have a notable impact on the global small animal imaging market and manufacturers with novel technology rights are holding substantial market share. Advent in these novel technologies lead to launch of new and advance product lines in small animal imaging market. To gain the maximum market share, key leaders of the small animal in-vivo imaging market have adopted acquisition as a strategy, which has proved to be the most successful for this market. Key companies profiled in this report are, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Life Technologies Corporation, Promega Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech, Bruker Corporation, FujiFilm Holding Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., and Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Inquiry for Buying Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/474

The leading companies in Global Small Animal Imaging Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Small Animal Imaging products and services.

The report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge soon and positively impact the overall industry growth. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com