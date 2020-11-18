Nuclear Medicine Market Is High trend Opportunities offers Future Business Growth by 2027

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is poised to grow at a significant pace, owing to growing demand for non-invasive techniques, availability of effective cancer treatment, and ability to observe the functioning of the organ from outside the body. Furthermore, increasing incidence of cancer & cardiovascular aliments, growing demand for alpha radio immunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment, mounting call for nuclear imaging techniques, and advancements in radiotracers are expected to open new avenues in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Factors that are expected to drive the use of radiopharmaceuticals include changing lifestyle, elevated levels of stress, and ability to identify various diseases sooner than other diagnostic tests. However, factors such as supply volatility & logistical challenges, stringent regulatory vigil, and competition from conventional diagnostic procedures are anticipated to impede the market growth.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to garner $8,207.5 million by 2022.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1131

The oncology segment contributed more than half of the market share in the overall radiopharmaceuticals market in 2015 and is expected to continue the same trend owing to perpetual rise in the number of cancer cases. The SPECT modality segment dominated the radiopharmaceuticals market in 2015, whereas the PET modality segment is anticipated to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR of 8.3% from 2016 to 2022. PET segment is driven by better quality of image and higher precision in diagnosis. Other reasons attributed to its sustained dominance are growing R&D activities especially in developing economies and widening scope of radiopharmaceutical applications such as thyroid, oncology, and bone pain palliation.

The Asia-Pacific radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to aging population and increasing cancer incidences. The leading Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, and Australia would exhibit a steady growth rate.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1131

The Major Key Players Are:

Mallinckrodt plc.

General Electric

Medtronic Inc.

Bayer AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

IBA Group

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Key findings of Radiopharmaceuticals Market:

Therapeutics segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the radiopharmaceuticals market, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2016 to 2022.

SPECT modality segment is expected to dominate the radiopharmaceuticals market in 2015 and expected to retain its position throughout the study period.

Thyroid application segment is expected to exhibit double-digit CAGR of 11%.

Oncology application segment is expected to continue to lead the radiopharmaceuticals market, accounting for close to 60% share by 2022.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing radiopharmaceuticals market, registering a CAGR of 8.4%.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com