Coronavrus: So Paulo infectologists warn of second wave of Covid-19

The world is starting to experience a second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and even countries that handled the first wave well – like South Korea – see a very different scenario in this new phase of contagion of the disease.

Brazil has always maintained a high number of Covid-19 infections, but in recent days cities and hospitals have shown a number of new infections and hospitalizations that are starting to worry health officials. The problem is that many doctors and other players in the health sector believe that heads of government should not adopt new lockdowns or sudden measures to close the business due to the election period, as these are extremely unpopular measures. .

In São Paulo, infectious diseases wrote a letter to the scientific community to inform them of new cases of hospital capacity. Infectologists like Giovanna Baptista Sapienza, Marcela Capucho Chiaratin, Renata Guise Azevedo, Natanael Sutikno Adiwardana and Daniel Wagner Santos are the signatories of the document.

While common sense is needed at these times, many are tired of measures of distance and social isolation. Professionals stress, however, that a new period of extreme measures is necessary, even if they are adopted individually by the population. This includes dropping out of social gatherings, bar, restaurant tours, and more.

Here at TudoCelular you check the disease numbers in Brazil daily. Several portals have warned, in fact, that the moving average curve is on a rising line, indicating a new period of high numbers in Brazil.

So far, Brazil has accumulated more than 5.5 million confirmed cases, in addition to more than 166,000 deaths.

Anvisa today published (18) a decision in the Federal Gazette with new rules aimed at reducing bureaucracy for the approval of vaccines in testing. In any case, it is necessary not to be infected with Covid-19 so that at some point in 2021 or later, the citizen can be vaccinated against the disease.

And are you still adopting measures of isolation or social distancing due to the pandemic? Tell us in the comments!