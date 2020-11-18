White Tea Extract Market Competitive Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026

White tea is a type of tea that is extracted from the leaves of camellia sinensis plant. It is a member of the Theaceae family. Green tea, oolong, white tea, black tea and pu-erh tea all are harvested from the leaves of camellia sinensis plant. It comes from the tips of the green tea leaves or leaves that have not yet fully opened or when the young buds are covered with fine white hair. These buds or unfurled leaves are handpicked from newest growth on the tea plant and then these buds are quickly dried so that leaves can’t become oxidize.

Consumers are adapting healthy lifestyle, which in term will help in increasing awareness about health benefits associated with white tea. These benefits include reduction of weight, cure of headaches & body pain, and decrease in cholesterol levels and chances of heart attacks. White tea is rich in antioxidants that make it a great healthy drink. These associated benefits of white tea for healthy lifestyle are the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the white tea market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increase in cafeteria culture and rise in disposable income are the factors that fuel the growth of white tea extract market. In addition, availability of white tea in online sales channel have resulted in expansion of global white tea market. Further, availability of white tea on e-commerce platforms have resulted in convenience to buy goods without any physical constraint to the consumers.

The global white tea market is segmented based on the nature, distribution channel and region. By nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. By packaging, it is divided into loose tea, cans, jars and packets & pouches. By distribution channel, the market is classified into convenience stores, specialty stores, departmental stores and online sales channel. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players in the global tea extract market are Carrubba Incorporated, Tata Global Beverages, Zhejiang Tea Group Co. Ltd., Zejiang Tea Group, DavidsTea, Mighty Leaf Tea Company, Numi Organic Tea, The Republic of Tea, Harney and Sons and Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global white tea extract market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.