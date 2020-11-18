Biomarkers Market includes segmentation by product types, applications and regional analysis

The report provides an extensive analysis of key winning strategies, changing market dynamics, market size & projections, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market accounted for nearly $109.83 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $153.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Diagnostic biomarkers continue to address challenges such as early and accurate diagnosis of most of the fatal diseases. Increasing advancements with extended applications of diagnostic biomarkers are only going to increase its significance in the field of diagnostics according to AMR analysts Debbie Shields and Roshan Deshmukh.

Based on drug-class, the anti-inflammatory segment contributed for more than half of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to ease in availability, huge number of target population, and access to advanced drugs. The research also analyzes antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others.

Rheumatic disease segment to maintain its dominant share by 2025

Based on indication, rheumatic disease segment contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share by 2025. Moreover, this segment would register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to increase in prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics. The report also analyzes type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

Drug stores & retail pharmacies to maintain its dominant position by 2025

Drug stores & retail pharmacies accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position by 2025, owing to ease in availability offered by them and presence of large number of stores. However, online stores would grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference for online channels and advantages such as less expenses, enhanced convenience, and easy access to reviews of other patients.

Leading market players

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc.,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and UCB S.A.

