Before becoming the great writer, Eça de Queiroz was a diplomat against slavery

This lesser-known story of the author is told in “Our Consul in Havana”. After the series, the film arrives in theaters.

Elmano Sancho plays the protagonist.

Eça de Queiroz is the writer who became famous for works such as “O Crime do Padre Amaro”, “Os Maias” or “O Primo Basílio”, among others. Before that, even young, at 27, he was a diplomat in the service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Portugal.

This lesser-known story of the Portuguese author was told in the RTP series ‘O Nosso Cônsul em Havana’, which premiered last year – and which was later made into a film. The production will hit theaters this Thursday, November 19.

It will be available in the cinemas of Alvalade, Leiria, Setúbal and Beloura; Alameda Shop & Spot, in Porto; Viseu Forum; Alma Shopping, in Coimbra: and Cineplace Algarve and Funchal.

Directed by Francisco Manso, Elmano Sancho plays the protagonist. The actor revealed he lost weight for the character – Eça de Queiroz was quite skinny – and read letters written by Eça de Queiroz from Havana to other Portuguese political leaders.

In Havana, the capital of Cuba, Eça de Queiroz lived an experience of about a year and a half, between 1872 and 1874. Later, he will exercise the same functions in other countries.

The narrative accompanies the protagonist as he learns about Cuba – both that of political elites and that of poor farmers. In between, you will have love adventures and also enemies, mainly the Havana Casino, the gaming stadium and also important geopolitical decisions.

What Eça de Queiroz did not expect to find when he arrived in Cuba was that, although slavery is already abolished in law, in practice it is still used. The main victims were from the island’s Chinese community, which was treated like real slaves, with the collusion of the authorities.

In this historical fiction project and also in reality, Eça de Queiroz fought for the rights of these people, so that they do not lead a life of slaves – and it is this humanist, activist and united side of the Portuguese author who is largely in Havana ”.

Among the most relevant characters is Lô (Zirui Cao), a young Chinese girl who illegally travels to Cuba and who Eça will help escape the great slavery of the island, Don Zulueta (Júlio Martin).

In real life, the problem was not resolved until later, but Eça de Queiroz helped lay the groundwork for the solution – for the Chinese and African people to have the same rights as Cubans.

The cast also includes names like António Capelo, Joaquim Nicolau, Luísa Cruz, João Lagarto, José Eduardo, Mafalda Banquart, Rodrigo Santos or Pedro Frias, among others. The screenplay was written by António Torrado and José Fanha.

The recordings took place in Havana itself, for ten days, but also in several places in Portugal, such as Funchal, Castelo de Vide, Portalegre, Alcácer do Sal, Ílhavo, S. Pedro do Sul, Porto and Penafiel.