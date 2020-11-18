Motorola announces sponsorship of PaiN Gaming sports team

In August of the same year, Motorola began to enter the gaming world and announced its sponsorship for the first Brazilian Asphalt 9 Championship, dubbed Motorola Edge Racing. A few days later, a Free Fire women’s competition, organized by gamer Camilota XP, also received support from the smartphone manufacturer.

Now the company – which belongs to the Lenovo group – has just reaffirmed its participation in the world of gaming and announced that it is the new sponsor of the eSports team PaiN Gaming, which is the largest team in the world of gaming. esports from Latin America.

With the partnership, which has a six-month sponsorship contract, Motorola will have its mark on the sports team’s uniforms starting this month for League of Legends, Valorant, Free Fire, Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS : GO) and Clash Royale.

Motorola’s support of PaiN Gaming makes the company the first smartphone maker in the world to sponsor an esports team: “The gaming world is a place we want to grow more and more. For this reason, we have decided to be the first smartphone brand to sponsor an esports organization, ”explains Juliana Mott, Marketing Manager at Motorola Brasil.

Allan Fernandes, VP Commercial of PaiN Gaming, also highlighted the originality of a smartphone maker sponsoring an esports team and celebrated that his team was part of the partnership:

We are very proud that the leading smartphone maker is sponsoring an esports organization in Brazil. In a country where most people play on their cellphones, we are confident that PaiN and Motorola together will make Brazilians even more intimate with esports. We will certainly break down new barriers together.

Allan Fernandes,

PaiN Gaming Vice President of Business

The list of devices slated for activation with PaiN Gaming includes the new Moto G9 Plus, which was announced in Brazil in September with a 5,000mAh battery, 6.8-inch Max Vision HDR10 display with Full HD resolution + and is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor, which guarantees higher performance when running mobile games.