Global Configuration Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Module, System, Vertical, and Region.

Configuration managemen is a system engineering process, which is used to enable consistency among physical and logical assets in an operational environment. The configuration management process is helps to identify and track individual configuration items , documenting functional capabilities, and interdependencies. Administrators, technicians, and software developers, which can use configuration management tools to verify the effect a transform to one configuration item to other systems.

Global Configuration Management Market, Dynamics:

There are several potential business benefits that have to be considering in a configuration management plan. Lower operational costs, which results from the total cost of ownership for the current IT service model is expected to boost the market growth. The correlation between CIs and operational processes are supporting business services or affect key performance indicators, which can enable more informed business decisions.

The benefits of configuration management consist of establishment of a reliable repository of accurate information regarding IT components, understanding relationships between configuration items and determine the components impact. Configuration management solutions aim at delivering accurate configuration information to support decision-making and to facilitate resolve incidents and problems faster that are turn to help in the growth of the global configuration management market.

However, data security and privacy concern are expected to limit the global configuration management market growth. On the other hand, an increase in demand for enhanced technology implementation and requirement to standardize the configuration management in emerging markets like China, Mexico, and India are expected to provide growth opportunities to the global configuration management market.

Global Configuration Management Market, Segment Analysis:

Automation plays a vital role in server configuration management. It is the mechanism, which is used to make the server reach a desirable state, previously defined by provisioning scripts using specific language tools and features.

Storage of CIs in CMDB is expected to lead to the creation of a single unified repository for system related information. It makes it easier for IT administrators to control status of system components, monitor requirement changes at the infrastructural and individual level. It also helps to ensure system availability by troubleshooting system issues in real time. The effective ground rules are expected to reduce system downtimes, enhanced compliance with guidelines, and improved flexibility of the infrastructure. The automation of the process to a certain extent is enabling them to concentrate on their core business functions that are the major factor for organizations to use change and configuration management.

E-commerce and analytics has transformed the face of retail industry, which is expected to increase the purchasing power of the customers. Companies or organization are tracking the data in real time and influence the customer’s buying decision at any point of the decision-making process because of the increased the accessibility. The configuration management enables backward and forward compatibilities to reduce the operational overheads for the end users of retail industry. Additionally, it is expected to leads the creation of a reliable and flexible infrastructure, which can withstand the rapid pace of technological innovations.

Global Configuration Management Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant position in 2019 and it is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. It is attributed to the high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada. The region is expected to grow significantly because of the rise in demand for agile IT infrastructures, which is driven by the emergence of digital technologies. Additionally, the region is actively controlled by government standards and regulations and also has a more controlled environment of rapid and disruptive innovations that are expected to drive the regional market growth.

Global Configuration Management Market, Competitive Analysis:

These are some major configuration management tools are available in the market. Some of the tools are depending on the demand and requirements of particular organization. Puppet, Chef and CA Technologies are some of the prominent key players that are leading innovation in the configuration management market. Some of the prominent key players have adopted various growth strategies like new product launches, partnerships, contracts, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions to form their global presence.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Configuration Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Configuration Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Configuration Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Configuration Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Configuration Management Market

Global Configuration Management Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

 Managed Services

 Professional Services

o Support and Maintenance

o Integration

o Training and Consulting

Global Configuration Management Market, By Module

• Configuration Management Database (CMDB)

• Service Catalog

• Service Definition

• Others

Global Configuration Management Market, By System

• Software and Application

• Storage

• Server

Global Configuration Management Market, By Vertical

• Telecom and IT-enabled Services

• BFSI

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

• Others

Global Configuration Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Configuration Management Market

• Canonical Ltd.

• Saltstack

• Octopus Deploy

• Jetbrains

• Codenvy

• BMC Software

• CA Technologies

• Servicenow

• Atlassian

• Oracle

• IBM

• Alibaba Cloud

• AWS

• Puppet

• Ansible

• Chef

• Micro Focus

• Cloudbees

• Northern

