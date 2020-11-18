Mindens handball players’ Corona tests again negative

Minden (dpa) – The concerns of Bundesliga handball club GWD Minden about new corona infections in players have so far proved to be unfounded.

As the Ostwestfalen reported, the second round of testing with all other professionals a week after joint training with ailing national player Juri Knorr was negative.

“It’s a very positive result. No player is currently showing symptoms of illness. In three days, all players will be tested again to be sure, ”said GWD Managing Director Sport Frank von Behren. Knorr had tested positive after returning from the national team. Because he had participated in Minden’s final training for the match against Bergische HC, which has since been postponed, the health department ordered the entire team, including coach Frank Carstens, to stand by. quarantine at home.