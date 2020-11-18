Police use water cannons at Corona demonstration in Berlin

Berlin (dpa) – Due to persistent protests by opponents of German crown policy, the Berlin police have used water cannons for the first time in years.

According to the authority, the reason was that thousands of demonstrators in the area between the Reichstag building, the Brandenburg Gate and the 17th street. Juni broke the rules to contain the pandemic. They didn’t want to leave even after the meeting was over. On the sidelines of the demonstrations, which began shortly before the Bundestag debate on the protection of the population during a pandemic, there were isolated clashes between police officers and demonstrators. Police said a three-digit number of people were arrested. The situation did not improve until late afternoon.

The water cannons were used over and over again for hours, so the crowds were hosed down. Many people endured under umbrellas, balaclavas and tarpaulins. There were also children among them. The demonstrators retreated only slowly, meter by meter. “It is only going slowly, not martially,” a police spokeswoman said. The police sometimes used pepper spray and pushed people back. It wasn’t until late afternoon that a growing number of participants, some wet and with red, teary eyes, began to withdraw. According to police, a water cannon was last used in Berlin on May 1, 2013.

Police spokeswoman Anja Dierschke said that, according to a conservative first estimate, around 7,000 people had gathered at the Brandenburg Gate. As DPA journalists reported, right-wing extremists and so-called Reich citizens were also recognizable among the protesters. However, they weren’t the majority: Like many of the so-called hygiene demos since spring, a colorful mix of people from all age groups gathered. There were also dance and drum groups on site, around 100 people praying with candles in the zoo. A young protester held a wooden crucifix at a barrier for helmeted police, while others had balloons, whistles and rainbow flags with them.

Police say requests to wear mouth and nose protection and to keep a distance have gone unheeded. A smaller number of protesters carried placards with slogans such as “Merkel must go”, “Democracy out – Fascism in” and “We are the 2nd wave”. Some have criticized “enabling legislation”.

Police announced on Twitter that nine colleagues were injured in the operation. The officials were bombarded with bottles, stones and firecrackers and attacked with pepper spray. “In turn, they used physical coercion and pepper spray and arrested some of the attackers,” he said. In total, approximately 2,200 police officers were on duty, including support from nine other federal states and the federal police.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior had banned several demonstrations recorded directly in front of the Reichstag building in the so-called pacified district, in reference to a possible alteration of parliamentary work. During the plenary session of the Bundestag, state measures to protect the population in the pandemic were discussed at noon. The police therefore largely cordoned off the area.

The police union (GdP) had previously announced that it expected a difficult operation for the police. Past protests in other cities have shown how quickly something like this can escalate and how powerless the police can be, GdP spokesman Benjamin Jendro said on RBB-Inforadio. The big problem is that a broad spectrum is taking to the streets. “This means that not all right-wing extremists are running there, but also people who are afraid of their existence.” Children and the elderly are also there. When thousands of people don’t play by the rules, it’s harder to enforce them.

Police President Barbara Slowik had announced that she would apply the corona rules during protests with all possible means. “We will do our utmost not to allow any meeting without mouth and nose protection.”

AfD Bundestag member Karsten Hilse clashed with police on the sidelines of the protests. Hilse said in a video released by members of his group that he was approached by police because he was walking without a mask. The 55-year-old said he had a medical certificate with him that freed him from the requirement to wear a mask. However, the police complained that they did not list any specific illness. When he wanted to make a video, there was a physical argument.

Police operations directorate wrote on Twitter that the man police asked about the lack of mouth and nose protection behaved “uncooperatively” and identified himself as member of parliament. He “allegedly asked his companion to film and then resisted,” police wrote. Hilse said he found it “absurd” for anyone to react in this way because of an administrative offense. The president of the AfD parliamentary group, Alexander Gauland, showed solidarity with Hilse.

National political spokesperson for the FDP parliamentary group, Konstantin Kuhle, wrote on Twitter: “The AfD has smuggled people into the Reichstag building, harassing MPs and holding the cell phone camera in front of their faces. I find these attempts to influence voting behavior to be absolutely unknown. It should be avoided. “

On August 29, on the sidelines of a large demonstration with tens of thousands of participants in Berlin, several hundred people passed through barriers in front of the Reichstag building. They ran up the stairs and stood triumphantly in front of an entrance. The images sparked widespread outrage. At least 20,000 protesters gathered in Leipzig almost two weeks ago. According to the police, 90% of the participants did not wear a mask. The rally was disrupted, after which protesters forced a march through the Leipziger ring. There were clashes, firecrackers flew. There were also groups of neo-Nazis among the demonstrators.