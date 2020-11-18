Minecraft Earth 0.30.0 ‘Season 14: Tundra’ made official with new zombies and improvements

Continuing the traditional follow-up related to the updates made available by Mojang for the mobile game with augmented reality Minecraft Earth, yesterday we made official a new series of updates, bringing the game to version 0.30.0 (R30).

In addition to the already traditional availability of bug fixes that are part of virtually all updates to the game, we also have confirmation that the version is responsible for officially releasing Season 14: Tundra to its players.

According to the information released, Season 14 will start soon and bring a cold-weather focused environment, which is very clear with the name chosen (Tundra), bringing new challenges and snow rewards.

Speaking mostly of the already traditional arrival of crowds, we have confirmation of two zombies including Lobbing Zombie, who can throw meat at you, and Bouldering Zombie, which has the ability to climb and chase players.

Those who want to get the new update can now install through the official stores for Android (Google Play) or iOS (App Store), accessible through the map below or check for updates in the store itself. even.

So, what did you think of the news made official by Mojang? Tell us in the comments!