Spelt Wheat Market Emerging Trends, Global Demand and Top Brands 2019-2026

Spelt is a dinkel wheat or hulled wheat, which has a nutty flavor and is sweet in taste. It has slightly less gluten content as compared to bread wheat. Spelt is developed from hybridization of emmer wheat and wild goat grass. Wild goat grass is the rough-spike hard grass, and it is known for self-pollinating.

Spelt wheat contains iron and copper in large amount, which help in prevention of anemia, and improves blood cell counts. It is a rich source of phosphorous and calcium, which make the bone matrix stronger and prevents osteoporosis. In addition, it contains iron, fiber, protein, manganese, zinc, magnesium, and multiple B vitamins, which boost its adoption across the globe. The fiber content in spelt wheat acts as a bowel regulator, aiding in prevention of constipation, diverticulitis, or inflammation. Niacin, a vitamin found in spelt wheat, helps in proper regulation of the sexual hormones. Spelt wheat boosts the level of thiamin, which aids in regulating psychological stress and anxiety. Increase in consumption of spelt wheat reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and lowers bad cholesterol, which acts as a major driver of the global market.

The growth of the global spelt wheat market is driven by increase in demand for wheat in brewing industry. This is attributed to the fact that spelt wheat aids in earthiness and creaminess during the brewing process. In the food and bakery industry, extensive use of spelt wheat is done owing to its nutritional value, high protein content, and ability to impart crispiness. However, the global spelt market is facing challenges due to the shortage of spelt wheat, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap. Thus, these factors together hinder the growth of the global market.

The global spelt wheat market is segmented on the basis of nature, end user, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Depending on end user, it is categorized into food industry, feed industry, and others. Based on variety, it is segregated into wheat flour and wheat spelt flour. According to distribution channel, it is classified into direct and indirect. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players operating in the global spelt market include Olimpic International Bulgaria Ltd, Agro Stars, Ardent Mills, PE Zahid-Hlib –ZBUT-2002, BOKOMO Foods Namibia, European Flour Millers, Montana Flour & Grains, Dnipromlyn LLC, Arrowhead Mills, and Arnreiter Mühle GmbH .

