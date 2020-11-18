Change The Game, MSI will meet on November 20, 2020 at 9 a.m., report

MSI invites all of its fans to a big event called “Change The Game”. It is scheduled for November 20, 2020 at 9 a.m.

The invitation and the corresponding website do not contain any explicit information. However, we have a drawing of a graphics card. It’s even animated on the website.

It shows a cooling system with three fans. The manufacturer does not provide any further information, but announces

“Take out your calendars and write down the date of November 20th, 2020 at 9:00 AM French time to discover the MSI product that will revolutionize the game.”

In the last few days, calls on various social networks have multiplied. Again, not much information. We only have additional evidence that these are indeed new graphics cards.

GeForce RTX 3090 Suprem revealed

However, the matter was cleared up recently after a posting on Reddit. A user posted several photos of a mysterious MSI graphics card called the Suprim. This is a heavily customized version of a GeForce RTX 3090 from Nvidia.

The beautiful one is 13 inches long and requires 2 or 3 expansion slots for installation. The cooling system is based on an impressive cooler with three fans (Torx 4.0?) And a metal back plate. Some RGB accents are special in the page. The device has 3 DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI and three 8-pin PCIe power connections (6 + 2).

At the moment we don’t know whether this “Suprem” treatment is reserved for Nvidia graphics cards only.