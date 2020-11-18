Terrorist attack in Halle: indictment calls for maximum sentence

Magdeburg (AP) – At the will of the prosecution, Halle’s assassin will be behind bars for the rest of his life.

The federal prosecutor’s office on Wednesday demanded a life sentence for the right-wing extremist, a determination of the particular gravity of the guilt and subsequent preventive detention. He should be found guilty, among other things, of murder, attempted murder, sedition and attempted blackmail. Federal Prosecutor Kai Lohse called the act in his closing lecture a “nightmare” and referred to one of “the most disgusting anti-Semitic acts since World War II”.

German Stephan Balliet, 28, confessed at trial that on October 9, 2019, he attempted to kill the 51 people who were celebrating Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday in the Halle synagogue. When he failed at the massive gate, the assailant shot a passerby and later a young man in a kebab shop and injured others. Balliet justified the actions with anti-Semitic and racist conspiracy theories.

The trial has been ongoing at the Naumburg Higher Regional Court since July and the hearing is taking place in Magdeburg for reasons of space. On Wednesday morning, the presiding judge Ursula Mertens closed the hearing of evidence on the 21st day of the main trial.

Federal prosecutor Lohse said in his closing lecture that with this act the accused not only attacked the guests at the synagogue in Halle, but also Jewish life in Germany as a whole. “The perpetrator was targeting all of us, because Jewish life is an indispensable part of our country,” the prosecutor said. With the attack, the 28-year-old wanted to “exaggerate his existence marked by failures and failures” and give it a special meaning.

The prosecution also expressed great respect for the victims of the attack. Many of them, including survivors of the synagogue and the kebab shop as well as injured police officers and bystanders, had testified at the trial. “During the main hearing it became clear again and again and at many touching moments what suffering the culprit had inflicted on his victims,” ​​the federal prosecutor said of the statements of the survivors and the bereaved. “The experience left lasting traces.” It is all the more remarkable how courageously the survivors confronted the accused.

During the trial, the court managed to give sufficient space to the victims without restricting the rights of the accused or losing sight of the legal objective of the proceedings, the determination of guilt. “The accused did not have the opportunity to propagate inhumane ideologies,” Lohse said. “Nonetheless, his rights were protected and no one can say it was not a fair trial.”