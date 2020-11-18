Logitech G Pro X Superlight Brand Light Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hero 25K Sensor

Weeks after updating its mouse sensors with a new DPI limit, Logitech G today announced the G Pro X Superlight, its lightest gaming mouse ever. Aimed at gamers looking for a smooth glide mouse and even professionals, the launch is part of the manufacturer’s “Zero Opposition” program, and promises to provide nearly frictionless glide.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is equipped with a Hero 25K sensor that supports sensitivity between 100 and 25,400 DPI without applying any smoothing, acceleration or filters. The accessory weighs less than 63g, which is about 25% lighter than its higher-end sibling, the G Pro Wireless, which arrived in Brazil in January.





It is possible to further reduce the weight to 60g if the magnetic cover that houses the USB connector is removed. The use of feet in PTFE, or Teflon, “without additives”, also contributes to its lighter glide, and it is possible to replace the aforementioned plastic connector cover, already in plastic, by a Teflon model included in the package. box.

Interestingly, the G Pro X Superlight drops some of the main specs that make the G Pro Wireless interesting. Its design is no longer ambidextrous, being a mouse exclusively for right-handers, and there is no dedicated button to change the DPI on the mouse, being required to access the Logitech G Hub program to change its settings.

Still, in favor of the launch, according to The Verge, it’s its construction, which doesn’t resort to punctures to keep the weight low, in addition to having a soft material that provides a good footprint and good appearance. Apart from this, there is also a transmission speed of 1000 Hz, a built-in memory to save user profiles and a battery that promises 70 hours of autonomy thanks to the absence of RGB lighting.

Technical specifications

Sensor: HERO ™ Resolution: 100 – 25,400 DPI Maximum acceleration:> 40G Maximum speed:> 400 IPS Zero smoothing / acceleration / filtering Compatible with POWERPLAY LIGHTSPEED wireless technology Built-in memory Click tension system PTFE feet without additives 5 buttons USB transmission speed: 1000 Hz (1 ms) Microprocessor: 32 bits ARM Autonomy in constant movement: 70h Height: 125.0 mm Width: 63.5 mm Depth: 40.0 mm Weight: <63 g

Price and availability

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight hits the market on December 3, in black and white with a suggested price of $ 150 (~ R $ 795). In Brazil, the device is already listed on the official Logitech G website to arrive soon, but there is still no date or estimated price.