Bundestag resolves changes to infection protection law

Berlin.

The Bundestag paved the way for the planned grand coalition changes to the infection protection law. 415 MEPs voted for the reform on Wednesday in order to put the corona measures on a more precise legal basis in the future. 236 voted against, 8 abstained in the roll call vote.

The final consultation with the Federal Council is also scheduled for Wednesday, meeting for an extraordinary session. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will eventually draft the law on the same day so that it can come into force.

When several thousand participants protested against the change in law and state corona policy near the Bundestag, there were disputes with the police and the use of water cannons alongside the debate in parliament. Police also spoke of more than 100 arrests.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has defended corona restrictions in the debate and campaigned for greater confidence in crisis management. The rise in the number of infections sooner or later led to increased suffering in intensive care units and loss of control, the CDU politician said. SPD health politician Bärbel Bas has dismissed fears that the reform of the infection protection law would expand the powers of federal and state governments. “Exactly the opposite is the case,” she said.

At the start of the debate, the AfD initially attempted to remove the topic from the agenda, but failed due to unified resistance from other groups. The parliamentary director of the AfD parliamentary group, Bernd Baumann, said: “Today’s bill is a government authorization which has not existed since historic times”. MEPs from other political groups rejected the allegations. The parliamentary director of the SPD parliamentary group, Carsten Schneider, said that the AfD played with the comparison with the enabling law of 1933. “They do not only discredit our democracy, they make it contemptible,” he said. highlighted.

Speakers from the FDP, the Greens and the Left Party criticized the reform of the infection protection law. The planned new regulations do not give governments a guardrail, but rather issue them “a free ticket”, said Christian Lindner, leader of the FDP parliamentary group. It is a fundamental democratic issue that governments should never vote on over such massive encroachments on fundamental and civil rights, said left-wing Parliamentary Executive Director Jan Korte.

The aim of the law – officially the “third law of civil protection” – is, among other things, to legally support the corona measures that have been promulgated by ordinance and to clarify them. Until now, the infection protection law generally refers only to “necessary protective measures” that “the competent authority” can take. With the amendment of the law, a new paragraph will be inserted that specifically lists the possible protective measures of governments and state authorities, such as distance requirements, exit and contact restrictions or restrictions in the cultural sector. and recreation – basically measures that have already been taken during the spring lockdown and in some cases as well. now apply to partial lockdown in November.

The law also stipulates the 7-day incidence of 35 and 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week, from which protective measures must be taken. It is also stipulated that statutory orders with corona protection measures are limited in time to four weeks. However, extensions are possible. In addition, regulations must be provided with a general justification.

The law on protection against infections had already been reformed several times in the wake of the corona pandemic. From the beginning of spring it was introduced that the Bundestag can determine an epidemic situation of national importance. The Bundestag did so immediately, giving the Federal Ministry of Health special powers to issue statutory ordinances without the Bundesrat having to consent. Normally, government ordinances require a yes from the regional chamber. (Dpa)