Coronavirus: Samsung closes research lab after employee infected

Samsung announced today, November 18, the closure of one of its research laboratories after confirming a case of infection with the novel coronavirus among employees at the facility. The case took place at the company’s research center in Suwon City, South Korea.

After confirming the case, the tech giant asked all employees on the unit to stay home and determined work with the home office regime, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among its team. . The South Korean official tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, November 17.

In addition to allowing its employees to work from home, Samsung revealed that it has already taken all sanitary measures to contain the spread of the disease, such as cleaning the entire work environment until testing. with its workers who have had contact with the employee. infected.

It should be remembered that this is not the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus among company employees in Suwon and the first was recorded about five months ago.

In addition to these cases, the smartphone maker also had to isolate its employees in Vietnam after confirming that a worker had been infected. In Brazil, Samsung shut down two factories, one in Manaus, Amazonas and the other in Campinas, São Paulo state.

Further confirmations of COVID-19 among Samsung employees have taken place at the company’s research center in Seoul and factories in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province and Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, all in South Korea, in addition to another recorded case. Poland.

Currently, the world already exceeds 1.3 million deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to Worldometer data. In Brazil, there have been more than 166,000 fatal victims of the disease.