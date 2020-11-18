Moringa Market is expected to drive the market demand with top companies

Moringa, also known as the drumstick tree, is native to the tropical and sub-tropical countries of South Asia. It is a multipurpose plant used as human food and an alternative to medicine. The leaves, roots, and barks of the tree have been used traditionally to treat several health issues such as intestinal spasms, kidney stones, constipation, diabetes and bacterial, fungal, viral, and parasitic infections.

Consumers are focusing on consuming beverages, which help in detoxification and prevent acute health conditions, owing to increase in health consciousness and rise in toxin levels in the human body. Moringa tea, made from the leaves and flowers of moringa, is considered to reduce exhaustion and has several nutritional values, which help to eliminate toxins from the body, thus keeping diseases at bay. This positively influences the market for moringa. Considerable increase in preference for the use of Ayurvedic and natural cosmetics has been witnessed in the past few years, due to rise in consumer awareness toward the side effects of chemicals on the skin. Moringa in its powder form is exclusively used to manufacture Ayurvedic cosmetic and skincare products. This is a major factor which drives the growth of the global moringa market. However, moringa has a lightly laxative effect which may affect consumers, thus hampering the growth of the market.

Conversely, use of Moringa as an ingredient in bakery goods is expected to serve as an opportunity, as consumers are more inclined toward products made using natural flavors as compared to artificial ingredients.

The moringa market can be segmented based on application, product, and region. The applications covered in the study include food & beverage, cosmetics & skincare products, bakery & confectionary, and pharmaceutical industry. Depending on product, the market is categorized into moringa oil, moringa leaf, and moringa flower. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global moringa market include Healing Moringa Tree, Organic Tree, Orgrain India, Holy Natural, Grenera, TRADIN ORGANIC AGRICULTURE, Natures Velvet Life Care, SWMABHAN Commerce Pvt. Ltd, Moringa For Life, and Moringa Farms, Inc.

