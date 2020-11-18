Activated Carbon Market: Industry Analysis, Share Size, Statistics, Demand, Revenue, Top Companies And Forecast 2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co.

Global activated carbon market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of the product in different purification and treatment processing in different industries.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Cabot Corporation Kuraray Co., HAYCARB (PVT) KUREHA CORPORATION Donau Carbon GmbH Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH Prominent Systems, OXBOW ACTIVATED CARBON Advanced Emissions Solutions, Albemarle Corporation Carbon Activated Corporation Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Ingevity CarboTech AC GmbH Boyce Carbon and OTC among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Market Definition: Global Activated Carbon Market

Activated carbon is a type of processed carbon designed to provide smaller, lower-volume pores in its structure which help in increasing the surface area in filtration application. These pores help increase the absorption capacity, and therefor are utilized in purification in a number of processing industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, pollution control, water & wastewater treatment among others.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand for water & wastewater processing industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns for the environment resulting in greater demand for purification and filter media; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding the treatment of water and air in various industries; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

High levels of research and developments in the production of carbon; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack in the availability of raw materials for the production of the product resulting in higher production costs; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of certain alternatives product offerings; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

