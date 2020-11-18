3D Printing Ceramics Market: Boosting The Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2020 – 2026 | Leading Players- 3D Systems Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH.

Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 60.83 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 459.33 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rising trend can be attributed to the increasing demand of 3D printing for ceramics from the healthcare market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

3D Systems , Stratasys, EOS GmbH., CRP SERVICE S.r.l., Materialise, ExOne, Renishaw plc., Tethon3D., 3DCeram, Lithoz, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arcam, ORGANOVO HOLDINGS , Voxeljet, LPW Technology Toner Plastics , Formlabs , Prodways Group, Proto Labs, Ricoh Company, XYZprinting , Asiga, Ultimaker B.V., Veolia, and Mcor Technologies.

3D Printing Ceramics Market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the 3D Printing Ceramics industry can be highly benefited with this market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and help make better decisions. Market segmentation has also been performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.

Market Definition: Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market

3D printing ceramics is the process of forming ceramics, under computer control to produce a 3D model of the scanned object. The objects can be of different shapes and sizes and are created through the help of 3D imaging and scanning. The ceramics used for 3D printing are versatile in nature and have a high amount of heat resistance capable of withstanding high temperatures of more than 1700 Celsius or 3000 Fahrenheit.

The main difference in quality is between the proper scanning of the object which makes the difference between a high quality precision product and a product of not the appropriate quality.

10% of total GDP of the world or 7.2 trillion USD was spent on healthcare expenditure in 2015 according to World Health Organization; this expenditure is expected to rise with rising levels of income of the population and thus, is expected to drive the market as one of the major applications of 3D printing ceramics is healthcare.

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements in the market regarding the 3D printing is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand from the healthcare industry and investment expenditure is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of developments concerning ceramics materials in 3D printing is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

High costs of 3D printing for ceramics due to lack of demand in high quantities for the same is also expected to restrain the market growth

Research Methodology: Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

