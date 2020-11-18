Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast by 2027 | Bausch Health; AstraZeneca; Takeda Pharmaceutical

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

In 2019, the acid neutralizers segment held the largest share of the market. The biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The advent of biologics has had a significant impact on the management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Treatment with biologics has led to an improved quality of life for patients living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, with fewer admissions to the hospital and less side effects from corticosteroids. These are the most recently developed treatments for IBD. Biologic therapies are indicated for people with moderately to severely active disease who have not responded well to conventional therapy. Four of these agents (adalimumab, certolizumab pegol, golimumab and infliximab) target an inflammatory protein called tumor necrosis factor (TNF). Natalizumab and vedolizumab work by blocking certain types of white blood cells from getting into inflamed tissues.

Top Companies:

Sanofi; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Bausch Health; AstraZeneca; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Bayer AG; Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd; and LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Biologics are beneficial for patients with gastrointestinal disorders who are not responding to conventional treatment. For instance, infliximab, which is derived from monoclonal antibodies to tumor necrosis factor is another modifier of the immune system’s actions. Infliximab is given as a series of infusions by vein. This drug can be given to treat moderate to severe Crohn’s disease that has not responded to other drugs, to treat people with fistulas, and to maintain response when the disease is difficult to control. Vedolizumab and natalizumab are drugs for people who have moderate to severe Crohn’s disease that have not responded to TNF inhibitors or other immunomodulating drugs. With the increasing number of biologics in pipeline, the segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. For instance, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has five candidates in different phases for various GI indications.

The report segments global gastrointestinal drugs market as follows:

By Drug Class

Acid Neutralizers

Antidiarrheal and Laxatives

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Antiemetic and Antinauseants

Biologics

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Application

Inflammatory Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Gastroenteritis

Celiac Disease

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Gastrointestinal Drugs Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Gastrointestinal Drugs market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gastrointestinal Drugs market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

