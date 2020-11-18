Armenian Prime Minister plans to rebuild Karabakh

Yerevan / Baku / Moscow (dpa) – After the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh ends, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that the conflict region will be rebuilt and the refugees will return.

Although he is responsible for the “failures” of the war with Azerbaijan, he will deal with the restoration of infrastructure and normal life, Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

He again rejected calls for the opposition to resign. Earlier, in an interview with state television in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear that he would continue to rely on Pashinyan.

The Kremlin chief warned of a change of power in Armenia. “It would be suicide,” Putin said, referring to the opposition’s intentions to overturn the agreement reached a week ago between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia to end the fighting.

With this agreement, Prime Minister Pashinyan plunged his country into a serious crisis. Many Armenians accused him of having surrendered in the conflict with Azerbaijan. The opposition had insulted Pashinyan as a “traitor” and protests and riots in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, are repeated.

Since Saturday, more than 1,700 refugees have returned to the Nagorno-Karabakh capital, Stepanakert, a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry said. 2,000 Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are monitoring the ceasefire and are also supposed to ensure the safe return of refugees.

In addition to the reconstruction of Nagorno-Karabakh, Pashinyan promised his people to help the families of the soldiers killed. According to official figures, the death toll on Wednesday was 1,586. In the TV interview, Putin spoke of a total of more than 4,000 dead on both sides of the conflict – and more than 10,000 injured.

On Facebook, Pashinyan announced new measures for the coming months, including an economic reconstruction of his impoverished country and the fight against the corona pandemic. He wishes to provide information on the implementation of this political “road map” by the middle of next year. A government reshuffle is needed for this, Pashinyan wrote. Foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers had been removed from their posts.

Pashinyan said the most important task now is to determine the political status of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is responsible for it, which was due to meet Wednesday in Moscow at ambassadorial level for the first meeting since the fighting ended.

Such a status could be an autonomous zone with special rights. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, does not wish to negotiate a special status. Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been going on for about three decades. In the new war that began on September 27, Islamic Azerbaijan regained much of the territory it had lost in the early 1990s. The country relied on international law and saw the support of its Turkey’s “brother state”. Russia is considered the protecting power of Armenia.