And Brazil ?! AMD Launches Radeon RX 6800 Series Graphics Cards

As promised in the announcement, AMD has released the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards, where the market is starting to gain access to the company’s updated hardware with the new RDNA 2 architecture, enabling even better overall performance.

With the arrival of this new technology, gamers can have access to a much more efficient graphics output, providing a more realistic viewing experience, with more vivid color reproduction and images, which puts it on par with the models. launched by NVIDIA.

This new line is made up of the Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT models, which promise to deliver even better results in buyers’ games, since it has 4K as its maximum resolution option, which ends up being extremely relevant for those who want to play next-gen titles, as well as more to come.

AMD is already making the cards available for purchase in the international market, through the company’s website and at major partner retailers for a suggested price of $ 579 (~ R $ 3,068) for RX 6,800 and $ 649 (~ R $ 3,439 $) on RX 6800 X.

There are still no stores in Brazil selling video cards, which may indicate that it will take a few more days to land here. However, as we can already see from the price, it is recommended not to hope that the amount applied will be much lower than what we have seen in the NVIDIA RTX 3000 line.

So, dear reader, what is your bet on the possible value of the device in the country? Give your “kick” in the comments!