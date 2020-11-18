Cyberpunk 2077, 10 minutes of fun on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Video Games 11/18/2020

CD Projekt just released a gameplay video for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 title. The game was run on two consoles rather than a PC platform.

This is a first. The Polish development studio CD Projekt offers Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay with an Xbox Series X console and Xbox One X. The video is called “Cyberpunk 2077 – Night City Wire Special: Xbox One X and Xbox Series X Footage”. It lasts about ten minutes and is a first-hand look at the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X versions of the title.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly anticipated AAA title. The release was scheduled for April 16, 2020, but there has been an initial delay. He pushed the date back to September 17th. Unfortunately, a second postponement with a new date on November 19th has been announced. Finally, CD Projekt asked players to wait until December 10th. One of the good news is that the title has been in Golden Master since October 5th. It is clearly considered to be fully completed. The goal since then has been to search for bugs, possibly with the release of patches on D-Day.

Note that the only difference between the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One X versions at startup is the definition and number of FPS. This is only due to the performance of the console. We will have to wait for a “next-gen” patch in 2021 to take advantage of the improvements in the new hardware.

CyberPunk 2077 Xbox One X Xbox Series X 2020-11-18