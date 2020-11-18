Rare Earth Metal Market: Industry Analysis, Share Size, Statistics, Demand, Revenue, Top Companies And Forecast 2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd

Global rare earth metal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high industrial growth being experienced from various end-use industries.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Alkane Resources Ltd ARAFURA RESOURCES Lynas Corporation Ltd Avalon Rare Metals Canada Rare Earth Corporation IREL(INDIA) LIMITED Greenland Minerals Iluka Resources Limited Northern Minerals Limited Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd NEO Rare Element Resources Krakatoa Resources Limited JIANG XI SOUTH RARE EARTH HI-TECH CO,.LTD and China Rare Earth Holdings Limited among others.

Access insightful study with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for Free Sample Copy Of Rare Earth Metal Market Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-rare-earth-metal-market

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Rare Earth Metal Market research report contains most recent, ample and most advanced market information and a precious data. This market report has been prepared with the combination of steps which employs a nice blend of industry insights, practical solutions, and latest tools and technologies. The report gives out such business purposes and endows with the best market research and analysis carried out with the advanced tools and techniques. Furthermore, the market data is again checked and verified by the market experts before publishing it through the market report and providing it to the client.

Being a quality market report, it comprises of transparent market research studies and estimations that supports business growth. The credible Rare Earth Metal Market report consists of explicit and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product. This is the most pertinent, unique, fair and commendable market research report framed by focusing on specific business needs. With this market report it becomes easier to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. The Rare Earth Metal marketing report also offers a great inspiration to seek new business ventures and evolve better.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-rare-earth-metal-market

Market Definition: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

Rare earth metals (REM), also known as rare earth elements (REE) are the collection of seventeen chemical elements in the environment. The term rare is given to them not due to the lack of abundance of these elements, rather their presence in the earth’s surface, they are quite difficult to explore as they are dispersed and not concentrated to a particular location.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand associated with the compounds due to their large range of applications; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand due to a renewed focus on clean energy and the usage of these metals in various applications associated with the development of clean energy; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing emergence of technologies in various industries resulting in increasing areas of applications for these metals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Strict imposition from the authorities of China regarding the exports of rare earth elements amid rising levels of demand from their region is expected to result in vulnerable nature of prices globally due to the majority of China for these elements; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the illegal mining and exploration of these elements in the Asia-Pacific region also hinders the market growth

Large area of applications of these metals amid lack of supply is creating a significant discrepancy in supply and demand hampers the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Government of Malaysia announced that they had extended the operating licenses for processing plant owned and operated by Lynas Corporation Ltd for a duration of six months with a few modifications and conditions, pertaining to finding a suitable location for disposing the radioactive wastes. The licensing also requires the company to present the authorities with a plan for establishing a cracking and leaching facility outside their geographical regions

In June 2019, Krakatoa Resources Limited announced that they had acquired the rights for rare earth project in Western Australia. The project known as Mt. Clere Rare Earth Project is located in Perth and consists of multiple targets, including rare earth elements. The project is spread across an area of 403km2, was acquired with the help of a direct licensing application

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-rare-earth-metal-market

Some of the major objectives of this report:

1) To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Rare Earth Metal Market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting market growth. To analyze the Rare Earth Metal Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analyses, etc.

3. To provide historically and forecast revenue of the Rare Earth Metal Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

4. Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Rare Earth Metal Market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Rare Earth Metal Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

A full report of Global Rare Earth Metal Market is available at: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rare-earth-metal-market

Customization Available : Global Rare Earth Metal Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com