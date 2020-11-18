Portable Gas Chromatograph Market: Revenue And Competitor Insights 2020 – 2026 | Leading Players- ABB, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., SRI Instruments

Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD0 1.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.72 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of portable gas chromatograph and rising levels of adoption of the product.

ABB, Agilent Technologies, Elster Group GmbH, Emersion Electric Co., PerkinElmer , SRI Instruments, Seimens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vernier Software & Technology,Pollution Srl, Ellutia, Defiant Technologies, ECO PHYSICS AG, Eutech Scientific Services, , AMETEK., Reaction Analytics , Restek Corporation, Bruker, Owlstone , ASAP Analytical and many more.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Market Definition: Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market

Portable gas chromatographer is used to separate and make analysis of substances that are able to vaporize below the temperature of 300 0C. This kind of portable device is mostly used in field operations. There is a growing demand for portable gas chromatograph in oil & gas, food & agriculture and environmental biosciences industrial activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers for the growth of the market in near future.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the therapeutic applications of portable gas chromatograph

Increasing investments by the governmental bodies

Low maintenance costs and manufacturing costs

Market Restraints:

Costly setup and lack in expertise

Strict rules and regulations by different governments

