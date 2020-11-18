Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2020 – 2026 | Top Companies- Pyrolyx; Black Bear Carbon B.V.; Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

Global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 943.65 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demands for environmentally sustainable and friendly materials for various different applications.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Pyrolyx Black Bear Carbon B.V. Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB Radhe Group of Energy Klean Industries ALPHA RECYCLING FRANCHE COMTE. Bolder Industries Dron Industries DVA Renewable Energy JSC. ENRESTEC SR2O Holdings, LLC The Growing Group Carbon Recovery GmbH among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Market Definition: Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market

Recovered carbon black is a byproduct of pyrolysis process carried out on tires. A number of different byproducts are gathered along with carbon black such as oil, gas and steel in varying amounts depending on their quantities in the tires. This standard of carbon black is different in production and features as per the standards used in pyrolysis process as well as the quality of tires.

Market Drivers:

Abundance of end-of-life tyres resulting in greater availability of raw materials for recovered carbon black manufacturing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Fixed prices for these products which are generally low is another factor boosting this market growth

Enhanced levels of usage associated with recovered carbon black for the tire applications; also acts as a market driver

Increasing focus of manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complicated development process making it difficult for manufacturers to attain expertise in the field and provide consistent supply to consumers; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High costs associated with continuous research & development along with large-term capital investment to establish a sustainable production process will hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Pyrolyx announced that they had established a “Letter of Intent” with an international tyre manufacturer regarding the supply of recovered carbon black (rCB) over a period of five years. It will supplied with the help of Pyrolyx’s manufacturing plant situated in Germany and then from their plant situated in U.S. which is due to begin operations from June 2019. The agreement also involves establishment of a manufacturing facility in Eastern Europe which will begin its operations from 2021. This agreement will have significant benefits for Pyrolyx and its sustainability in the long run

In December 2018, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB announced that they had agreed to a memorandum of understanding with EE-TDF located in Cleveland, United States. The agreement deals with establishing of a joint venture which will be focused on developing a recycling plant with an annual capacity of 30,000 tonne tyres situated in Texas, U.S. along with future sites at Louisiana and Oklahoma in United States

1) To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting market growth. To analyze the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analyses, etc.

3. To provide historically and forecast revenue of the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

4. Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

