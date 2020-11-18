Sports

Werder Bremen continues without striker Füllkrug |

rej November 18, 2020

Bremen (AP) – Werder Bremen will also have to do without striker Niclas Füllkrug in the away game at Bayern Munich. The attacker is still injured in the calf.

“Unfortunately, it’s a bit slow. But we let her heal so that she is one hundred percent at the top, “Füllkrug said in the” The NDR 2 Bundesliga Show “podcast, which can be heard from November 19. “We don’t need to talk about the Bayern game, it just doesn’t make sense this week,” the 27-year-old said. Füllkrug was injured in late October in the Bundesliga club’s 1899 home match against Hoffenheim and has been out since.

