Meal Kit Market Analysis, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2025

Meal kit is a subscription service, which includes delivering food ingredients and recipes to the customers for them to further prepare their meal conveniently. The concept of meal kit service has been revolutionized through online mobile applications of home delivery services. This technique enables consumers to cook food at their own suitability and comfort zone. Food provided by companies in meal kits is in precise quantities, which curbs the wastage of food.

Increase in urban population, rise in disposable income, reduction in food wastage by being eco-friendly, and shift in food service behavior are some of the major drivers of the global meal kit market. In addition, increase in healthy lifestyle and rise in trend of consuming portion-controlled meals among consumers fuel the growth of the market. However, uncertain economic situations, which lead to increased prices of foods hinders the market growth.

On the contrary, shift in preference of consumers toward gluten-free diet is expected to serve as an opportunity for meal kit companies to further expand their market base and add customized diets to their offerings.

The meal kit market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, product, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into full kits, starter kits, and quick kits. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and in-store. Depending on product, it is segregated into vegetarian kit and nonvegetarian kit. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the meal kit market include Blue Apron LLC, HelloFresh, Marley Spoon Inc., The Kroger Co., Gousto, Relish Labs LLC, Plated, Global Belly, Purple Carrot, and Pepper Leaf Pty Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the meal kit market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market for the period of 2018–2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of meal kits and their products.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

