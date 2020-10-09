Global Computer Peripherals Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Connectivity, Product, End-user, and Region.

Global Computer Peripherals Market was valued US$6.83 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Connectivity, Product, End-users, and region. Further, Computer Peripherals Market based on Connectivity includes wired and wireless. Product segment is sub-segmented into Input device, Output device, Storage device. End-user includes Residential and commercial the report segments the market into various sub segments, hence it covers the market comprehensively. The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i. e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Computer Peripherals MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In terms of Connectivity, A wired network connection is always the most reliable and most secure internet connection. Wireless networking is a great utility for mobile devices, but should not be the primary choice for office computers. Input devices are nothing but the Typing devices, Pointing devices, Optical devices, and Audio devices. Typing devices are essentially keyboard, used to insert text or command via button. Pointing devices are categorized into mouse, joystick, stylus, touch screen and without just one of them work can’t be done. The growing demand for PC accessories is also complimented by measures adopted by vendors to retain and eventually gain larger market shares. North America is the large market for PC gaming peripherals followed by APAC. APAC will be the fast rising market due to the increase in disposable incomes of people in this region and the growing popularity of online gaming. Major driving factor of computer peripherals market is increasing demand of product. Rise in Demand for External Storage Devices, data storage device is a computing hardware that is used to store, port and extract data files and objects.

Major players in the computer peripherals market include Apple, Inc., Canon Inc., Dell, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Ricoh Company, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.

Scope of Global Computer Peripherals Market:

Global Computer Peripherals Market, by Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Computer Peripherals Market, by Product

• Input device

• Output device

• Storage device

Global Computer Peripherals Market by End-user:

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Computer Peripherals Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Computer Peripherals Market:

• Apple Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• Dell, Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Logitech International S.A.

• Microsoft Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Ricoh Company

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Others

