Crown protest arrests – Spahn courting confidence

Berlin (dpa) – Demonstrations and arrests in the street, fierce debates in the hall: as the police in the Berlin government quarter tried to disperse the stubborn opponents of the corona measures of the state, representatives of the Union and the SPD defended the reform of the law on protection against infections.

Opposition parties criticized the errors in the law during Wednesday’s debate. The AfD failed in trying to postpone the reform entirely. The first obstacle to the Bundestag was the reform of the infection protection law. A majority of 415 MPs voted for the reform, with which the corona measures will be placed on a new legal basis in the future. 236 deputies voted against, 8 abstained, as announced by Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU).

Police, meanwhile, used water cannons in the streets to force thousands of protesters to march. They had previously ignored their requests to keep their distance and wear mouth and nasal protection. Police said more than 100 people were arrested in the afternoon. One was in the triple-digit range, including cases of shorter restrictions on freedom, a spokeswoman said.

Police are trying to move slowly with water cannons to free up space in front of the Brandenburg Gate, the spokesperson said. The protesters are “absolutely persistent”. It takes time to resolve the manifestation, for example because the children are also there. “It only goes slowly, not martially.” According to a dpa reporter, the protest slowly began to dissolve after several hours.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn campaigned in the Bundestag for more confidence in crisis management. The rise in the number of infections sooner or later led to increased suffering in intensive care units and loss of control, the CDU politician said. SPD health politician Bärbel Bas dismissed fears that the reform would expand the powers of federal and state governments. “Exactly the opposite is the case,” she said.

At the start of the plenary debate, the AfD initially tried to remove the topic from the agenda, but failed due to unified resistance from other groups. The parliamentary director of the AfD parliamentary group, Bernd Baumann, criticized that the coalition did not have enough time for MPs to consider and debate. “Today’s bill is a government authorization that has not existed in history,” he said.

MEPs from other political groups rejected the allegations. The process was ordered and the parliament was “heavily involved,” said Michael Grosse-Brömer, director of the Union parliamentary group. The law will strengthen parliament in the corona pandemic. FDP faction parliamentary director Marco Buschmann accused the AfD of simply wanting to riot.

Speakers from the FDP, the Greens and the Left Party criticized the reform of the infection protection law. The planned new regulations do not give governments a guardrail, but rather issue them “a free ticket”, said Christian Lindner, leader of the FDP parliamentary group.

The purpose of amending the law is above all to legally justify and specifically stipulate the corona measures previously enacted by ordinance. Until now, the infection protection law generally refers only to “necessary protective measures” that “the competent authority” can take. With the amendment of the law, a new paragraph is now inserted which specifically lists the protective measures possible by governments and state authorities.

Basically these are the measures that were already taken in the spring and some of them also apply to the partial lockdown in November. However, it is also stipulated that statutory orders must be limited in time and justified. They must be valid for four weeks and can be extended.

In view of the partial lockdown with many facilities shutting down in November, Spahn said: “We’ve got our feet wet.” The exponential growth of new infections has stopped, “but we are not over the mountain yet”. Spahn pointed out that Germany has weathered the crisis very well because most citizens take care of themselves and their fellow human beings.

When Spahn began his speech, members of the AfD parliamentary group held up posters in the plenary hall that read “Basic Law” – and a black ribbon with the date “November 18, 2020” on it. AfD MPs quickly followed Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble’s request to remove the signs. There was no call to order. Actions of this type are not permitted in the plenary hall.

Meanwhile, in view of the Bundestag, the police rained water cannons on the demonstrators who refused to obey their orders. Berlin police, who usually do not use water cannons, wrote on Twitter about “fog spray”. On the sidelines of the demonstrations, there were isolated clashes between the emergency services and the demonstrators.

Police announced on Twitter that emergency services “were bombarded with bottles, stones and firecrackers and attacked with pepper spray. For their part, they used physical coercion and pepper spray and arrested some of the attackers. “

The Federal Ministry of the Interior had banned several demonstrations recorded directly in front of the Reichstag building in the so-called pacified district in reference to an alteration of parliamentary work.

Police President Barbara Slowik had announced that she would apply the corona rules during protests with all possible means. The aim is to stop the spread of the virus.

AfD Bundestag member Karsten Hilse clashed with police on the sidelines of the protests. Hilse said in a video distributed by members of his group that he had a medical certificate with him that released him from the requirement to wear a mask. However, the police complained that they did not list any specific illness. When he wanted to make a video, there was a physical argument. The 55-year-old said he found it “absurd” for anyone to react in this way because of an administrative offense. Berlin police tweeted, without mentioning names, that officials spoke to a man who violated the mask requirement. “He was uncooperative, identified himself as a member of the Bundestag, then allegedly asked his companion to film and then offered his resistance.”

National political spokesperson for the FDP parliamentary group, Konstantin Kuhle, wrote on Twitter: “The AfD has smuggled people into the Reichstag building, harassing MPs and holding the cell phone camera in front of their faces. I find these attempts to influence voting behavior to be absolutely unknown. It should be avoided. “

On August 29, on the sidelines of a large demonstration with tens of thousands of participants in Berlin, several hundred people passed through barriers in front of the Reichstag building. They ran up the stairs and stood triumphantly in front of an entrance. The images caused a sensation and indignation in most parties.

At least 20,000 protesters gathered in Leipzig almost two weeks ago. According to the police, 90% of the participants did not wear a mask. The rally was disrupted, after which protesters forced a march through the Leipziger ring. The police could not stop them. There were clashes, firecrackers flew. There were also groups of neo-Nazis among the demonstrators.

“Criticism must and must always be possible in a democracy”, stressed deputy government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer. Freedom of assembly is one of the greatest constitutional assets. “The limit on the authorized exercise of fundamental rights is reached if you abuse them.”

Demmer rejected a comparison of the infection protection law amendment with the 1933 enabling law, which some critics are drawing. By this time, the Reichstag had weakened and transferred the legislation to Reich Chancellor Adolf Hitler. She said of the Infection Protection Act: “It creates a limited and temporary legal basis for government action. Legal bases that Parliament itself can change at any time. “