D-Link announces DWR-920V 4G router with Gigabit port and SIM chip slot

D-Link has just announced a new router that promises to make life easier for those who want to surf the Internet at home without risking being disconnected. The D-Link DWR-920V has two Gigabit inputs, for a fixed internet connection, and supports insertion of a mobile internet SIM card as a secondary connection.

One of the main differentials of the device is the possibility for the user to insert a cell phone chip, with an active data plan for the 4G or 3G network and, in this way, to route his signal to various devices in the home, such as cell phones, computers and even smart TVs.

Another interesting point is that, if the signal of the mobile network is not as strong, it is also possible to use it as a common router when connecting a fixed internet cable to one of its Gigabit ports.

The user can always set the fixed Internet as the primary connection and the SIM card as the secondary connection, thus having a backup network option in case he loses the connection to the fixed Internet, as the DWR-920V automatically recognizes when one falls and quickly passes to the other.

With the new D-Link router, it is possible to achieve a download speed of up to 150 Mbps and upload up to 50 Mbps with the connection of the 4G chip. As for the fixed Internet connection, it has a browsing speed of up to 300 Mbps with support for the 2.4 GHz frequency.

In addition to allowing two sources for the network connection, the D-Link DWR-920V also has an RJ-11 input for connecting a landline and, thus, allows the user to use the SIM card to make calls. phone calls.

The new D-Link router is available for pre-order for R $ 999 on the company’s official website. It should be remembered that recently D-Link also announced a Wi-Fi security camera with artificial intelligence people detection.