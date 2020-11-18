Methacrylic Acid Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027|Leading Competitors- DOW, BASF SE, EVONIK INDUSTRIES, FORMOSA KOREA, KURARAY CO., LTD

Market Insights

Global methacrylic acid market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for glacial methacrylic and rising demand from various end- users are factor for the growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Methacrylic Acid Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global methacrylic acid market are Dow, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Formosa Korea, KURARAY CO., LTD., LG Chem., MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., DHALOP CHEMICALS, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals., Polymers Enterprises, AECOCHEM, Central Drug House, Shree Chemicals., Petrochemicals Europe, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., KH Chemicals, Kowa India Pvt.Ltd, Biesterfeld AG, TWI Ltd., DIOCHEM, and other.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Evonik announced that they are going to sell their Methacrylates business to Advent International. This transaction consists of acrylic products, methacrylates and cyplus business lines. The company is planning to focus more on specialty chemicals. This will help the company to strengthen their specialty chemical portfolio

In April 2016, BASF announced the launch of their Kollicoat MAE 100-55. It is specially designed to enhance their offer of pH >5.5 enteric release coatings which is usually dependent on methacrylic acid-ethylacrylate copolymer. This will provide pharmaceutical manufacturers more flexibility and supply security

Global Methacrylic Acid Market Scope and Segments

By Application

Polymers

Adhesives

Textile Formulations

Others

By End-User

Paints and Coatings

Textile

Leather

Paper Manufacture

Others

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Methacrylic Acid Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Methacrylic Acid market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Methacrylic Acid Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Methacrylic Acid

Chapter 4: Presenting Methacrylic Acid Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Methacrylic Acid market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

