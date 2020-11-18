Metal Bonding Adhesives Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027|Leading Competitors- BASF SE, SIKA AG, HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, DOWDUPONT INC

Market Insights

Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing applications ranging from design and production to repair maintenance and field services.

Major Market Players Covered in The Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global metal bonding adhesives market are BASF SE, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DowDuPont Inc., H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Evonik Industries, Ashland Inc., Arkema Group, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay S.A., DELO Industries Klebstoffe GmbH & Co KGaA, LORD Corporation, Permabond LLC, Parson Adhesives Inc..

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, WEICON has launched a new epoxy resin system which is used particularly for structural adhesive bondings. It will provide high adhesive strength and is used in all kinds of surfaces

· In November 2018, UPM Raflatac has launched a solvent-free RX adhesive which can be used for durable labelling. It is made up of two high-tack products. It ensures excellent bonding and durability performance

Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Scope and Segments

By Resin Type

o Epoxy-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

o Acrylic-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

o Polyurethane-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

o Others

By Application

o Automotive & Transportation

o Industrial

o Appliances

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Metal Bonding Adhesives market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Metal Bonding Adhesives Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Metal Bonding Adhesives

Chapter 4: Presenting Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Metal Bonding Adhesives market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

