1Password for Mac updated and now unlockable by Apple Watch

The 1Password password manager app has just received an update, in Mac version, which allows the user to manage passwords and unlock devices using the Apple Watch smartwatch.

The feature called Apple Watch Unlock allows the app to be used for management directly on the smartwatch. Also, there are two forms of locking that can be used on Mac devices, such as entering a password or using Touch ID.

The news was shared on the app’s Twitter, where it was described a bit on the news behind this feature, where she talked about the new way to unlock being a response to fan requests, as well as compatibility with Big Sur, new version of Apple’s operating system.

In version 7.7 of the application, it is possible to use the login information through the clock, where, by double-clicking the side button of the device when the Mac is running, the device is unlocked.

This feature is available not only for Big Sur, but for those from macOS Catalina 10.15, which ends up being a boon for those who still have iMacs and MacBooks with older systems and wish to have that extra option of security unlocking.