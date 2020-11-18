Business
Graphene Market Segmented by Application, and Geography-Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2026|Global Competitors- – HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUS, APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC, GRAPHENE 3D LAB INC
Market Insights
Global graphene market is expected to rise to an estimated value by registering a healthy CAGR of 42.16% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment in graphene production and rising collaborations between industries are the factor for the growth of this market.
Major Market Players Covered in The Graphene Market Are:
Few of the major competitors currently working in global graphene market are Haydale Graphene Indus, Applied Graphene Materials plc, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Vorbeck Materials, XGSciences, NanoXplore Inc., 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd., Graphene NanoChem, CealTech AS, Graphene Laboratories Inc., GRAPHENE PLATFORM, BGT Materials Limited, Ltd., Metalgrass LTD, ACS Material., First Graphene, Graphite india Limited, ,ACS Material, Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd., Versarien plc and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, GrapheneCA announced the launch of their second new graphene production line. The main aim of this launch is to meet the rising need of commercial grade graphene and graphene based products in the market. It also uses advance technologies through which they can preserve graphene and ship with high efficiency. This launch will help the company to expand their graphene portfolio
- In September 2018, L&T Technology Services Ltd announced that they have acquired Graphene Semiconductor Services Pvt. Ltd to strengthen them in large scale integration (VLSI) chip design and embedded software services and will also help them to improve their semiconductor segments
Global Graphene Market Scope and Segments
By Application
- RFID
- Composites
- Sensors
- Research &Development
- Energy Storage
- Functional Ink
- Polymer Additives
By End- User
- Energy
- Aerospace
- Biomedical & Life Sciences
- Electronics
- Defense
- Others
- Sensors
- Catalyst
- Coating
- Filtration And Adhesive
Regional Analysis
- Middle East and Africa
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Graphene Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Graphene market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Graphene Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Graphene
Chapter 4: Presenting Graphene Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Graphene market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
