For PC gamers, Philips has announced 242E1GAEZ and 272E1GAEZ gaming monitors

MMD, a major supplier in the display world and licensed partner of Philips monitors, is expanding the Philips E-series with two new models for PC games, the 242E1GAEZ and the 272E1GAEZ.

With the same diagonals (60.5 cm and 68.6 cm respectively) and main features as the 242E1GAJ and 272E1GAJ launched in September, the two new models are aimed at the same audience with two additional functions: the ability to adjust the height of the screen and AMD FreeSync ™ Premium Technology.

Philips 242E1GAEZ: AMD FreeSync Premium, 144 Hz, 1 ms MPRT

The Philips 242E1GAEZ and 272E1GAEZ also have a VA panel with Full HD resolution, which combines high-contrast and extremely wide viewing angles for realistic rendering. They can be used in many ways and are suitable for surfing the Internet as well as for image processing or other everyday tasks. You benefit from improved ergonomics with an adjustable height over a stroke of 100 mm and have flicker-free technology and a LowBlue mode that can be activated if necessary to optimize visual comfort.

To combine the best of both worlds and ensure a smooth display of moving scenes, the Philips 242E1GAEZ and 272E1GAEZ offer a frequency of 144 Hz, an MPRT response time of one millisecond and a low display delay for creating optimal conditions in the fastest games – from car racing to shooting games. All of them are also equipped with AMD FreeSync ™ Premium technology to give gamers the best of the game under all circumstances: high variable frame rates, LFC (Low Framerate Compensation) and low latency.

Sublimated images for all purposes

The Philips 242E1GAEZ and 272E1GAEZ monitors both benefit from Ultra Wide Color technology, which offers wider color space coverage and a more realistic rendering of greens, lighter reds or deeper blues. SmartContrast functionality provides access to more subtle nuances in darker hues, while SmartImage’s optimized game modes play the performance card.

The Philips 242E1GAEZ and 272E1GAEZ will be available from the end of November at the respective target prices of 189 € and 239 €.