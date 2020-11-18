Ethylbenzene Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2020 to 2026 Global Market Research Report| LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.; CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY; HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

Market Insights

Global ethylbenzene market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of demand for the product from various natural gas exploration activities as well as the increased usage as an additive/anti-knocking agent in gasoline.

Major Market Players Covered in The Ethylbenzene Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global ethylbenzene market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company; Honeywell International Inc; Versalis; Royal Dutch Shell; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Central Drug House; Styrolution; Merck KGaA; Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.; Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.; Antares Chem Private Limited; Shandong Hengyuan Petrochemical Co., Ltd. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Hengli Petrochemical announced that they have chosen Badger Licensing to utilize their proprietary technology for the manufacturing of grassroots ethylbenzene/styrene monomer. The technology will be utilized in the plant being manufactured at Dalian, China. The new manufacturing facility will be the largest facility available in China

In February 2016, Royal Dutch Shell announced that they are selling51% share of their Shell Refining Company in Malaysia to Shandong Hengyuan Petrochemical Co., Ltd.’s business unit Malaysian Hengyuan International for USD 66.3 million. This agreement will lead to hugestrategic focus of Royal Dutch Shell in areas where they can compete heavily. Whereas, for Shandong Hengyuan Petrochemical Co., Ltd. it will significantly improve the presence in the region while extending their supplying capabilities of the company

Global Ethylbenzene Market Scope and Segments

By Application

Styrene Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resins Styrene-Butadiene Elastomers & Latex Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Gasoline

Diethylbenzene

Natural Gas

Plastics

Rubber/Latex

Paints

Asphalt & Naphtha

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Electronics

Construction

Agriculture

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

