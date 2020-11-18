Fire Resistant Fabrics Market 2020 Analysis and Forecast Based on Type and Process- Business Prospects to 2027|Top Business Competitors- DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC., HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, TENCATE FABRICS

Market Insights

Global fire resistant fabrics market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in market value can be attributed to the growing industrialization, individual safety, increasing demand for fire resistant fabrics in home and commercial furnishing and increasing government initiatives.

Major Market Players Covered in The Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global fire resistant fabrics market are DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, TenCate Fabrics, Milliken & Company, The Mount Vernon Company, SSMInd, Inc., Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Delcotex, Glen Raven, Inc., LENZING AG, Newtex Industries, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Charles Parsons, Solvay, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Turning Star Inc and others

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Scope and Segments

By Application

Apparel

Non-apparel

Household & Industrial

Interior Fabric for Transportation

By End User

Defense & Public Safety Services

Firefighting & Law Enforcement

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Construction & Manufacturing

Home Furnishing

Chemicals

Mining

Other Industries

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Fire Resistant Fabrics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Fire Resistant Fabrics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Fire Resistant Fabrics

Chapter 4: Presenting Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Fire Resistant Fabrics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

