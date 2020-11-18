Coil Coatings Market Segmented by Application, and Geography-Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2026|Global Competitors- AKZO NOBEL N.V., HENKEL ADHESIVES TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS

Market Insights

Global coil coatings market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 9.50 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in automotive market and increasing demand of coil coating from building and construction industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Coil Coatings Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global coil coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, PPG Industries, Inc., Beckers Group, THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY, Wacker Chemie AG, Axalta Coating Systems, Dow, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, EURAMAX, Metal Coaters System, Salchi Metalcoat S.r.l., MATERIAL SCIENCES CORPORATION, Cornerstone Building Brands, ENGLERT INC, Cabot Corporation, Covestro AG, Northern Coatings & Chemical Co., Inc., ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V and others.

Global Coil Coatings Market Scope and Segments

By Application

o Steel

o Aluminium

By End-Use Industry

o Building & Construction

o Industrial and Domestic Appliances

o Consumer Durable Goods

o Refrigerators

o Washing Machines & Dishwashers

o Ovens & Toasters

o Air Conditioners

o Others

o Furniture

o HVAC

o Automotive

o Others

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Coil Coatings Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Coil Coatings market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Coil Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Coil Coatings

Chapter 4: Presenting Coil Coatings Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Coil Coatings market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

