Global Cognitive Robotics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Learning Type, Industry and Region.

Market Definition

Cognitive robotics is the combination of cognitive science and robotics automation system. It is the technology of building autonomous robots which can work in dynamic, completely unknown and unpredictable environments.

Market Dynamics

A rising demand of advanced automation solutions is the major driving factor behind the growth of cognitive robotics market. Cognitive robotics offers some benefits such as high-level perception and action, strong memory, enhanced learning abilities, better concept formation, high reasoning and problem solving, improved communication and use of language and social interaction are ultimately propelling the growth of market. Furthermore, emerging cognitive science with artificial intelligence technology and ability to act in the real world are further expected to improve market growth during forecast period.

However, initial high capital investment is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also break down of autonomous process and complexity of robot design could hinder the growth of market.

Global Cognitive Robotics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By learning type, motor babble and imitation segments dominated the market and are expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Motor babble learning techniques is most used technique in cognitive robotics. It is a method of repetitively performing random motor command for a short period. In cognitive robotics it is a process of robot learning, in which a robotic system can autonomously develop an interior model of its environment and it’s self-body. It includes corresponding pseudo-random complex motor movements by the robot which results into auditory and visual feedback such that the robot begin to anticipate a model of sensory feedback and gives a model of motor output.

By industry, aerospace, defence and automotive segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to keep their dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. In automotive sector cognitive robots are used to follow the activities of human operators and are capable of managing the uncertainties in the disassembly process. This system is capable to dealing with every model of products without providing detailed information concerning products and operations. Furthermore, material handling, inspection and growing adoption of cognitive robots in driverless car automotive vehicle system are expected to witness fast growth during forecast period.

Global Cognitive Robotics Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are dominating the market. The growth is attributed to growing requirement for advanced innovative technologies and acceptance of existing technological advancements across the region.

Also vast presence of well established automotive infrastructure with adoption of advanced technologies is driving the growth of market. Furthermore, technological advancement in industrial automation is pervading most industries these days is ultimately results into the growth of market in the region.

The Scope of Global Cognitive Robotics Market

Global Cognitive Robotics Market, By Learning Type

• Motor babble

• Imitation

• Knowledge Acquisition

Global Cognitive Robotics Market, By Industry

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Commercial

• Others

Global Cognitive Robotics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Cognitive Robotics Market, By Key Players

• Cognitive Operational Systems, Inc

• Haapie SAS

• KinderLab Robotics

• Tinybots

• BKIN Technologies Limited

• R.U. Robots Limited

• Behaviour Labs SRL

• Heron Robots SRL

• Perceptronic Solutions, Inc.

• Cognitive Spring

