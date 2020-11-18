Minecraft: The Game Receives Star Wars Ships, Planets & Skins Via DLC

Minecraft is a game that relies very heavily on the creativity of the user to become more and more fun. While offering a simple and unlimited experience, the game occasionally receives themed collaborations that give a little boost to those who prefer a less raw game, as is currently the case with the game’s latest DLC.

Partnering with Star Wars, franchise theme packages featuring Luke Skywalker are coming. Packs include maps, skins, textures, items, new UI elements, and even a licensed soundtrack. The content involves the original trilogy, as well as The Mandalorian, so of course, expect something involving Baby Yoda in the game.

The maps feature 12 planets to explore, including Tatooine, Endor, and more, as well as characters and skins from Luke, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Han Solo, and Baby Yoda. It is possible to transit between planets in the iconic X-Wing, in addition to other vehicles.

The promo video for this release features re-enactments of some classic scenes from the franchise. Although in the past it has been possible to get official content from the franchise, this is the first time that a DLC has brought such a comprehensive experience involving Star Wars.

DLC purchase can be made through the Minecraft Marketplace.

It should be remembered, yesterday (17) Disney Plus arrived in Brazil, releasing Mickey Mouse with its own content, in addition to the Marvel movies, series, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and Fox.

Some offers allow the subscriber to get good discounts. There is also a 7-day trial period for those who wish to familiarize themselves with the platform.

What about you, play Minecraft and like this news? Tell us in the comments!