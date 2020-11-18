Water cannons and resistance at the Corona demonstration in Berlin

Berlin (dpa) – Opponents of state rules to contain the corona pandemic demonstrated by the thousands in Berlin’s government quarter and ignored police announcements.

The police used water cannons, which is very unusual in Berlin, to spray protesters with them. Police wrote “spray mist” on Twitter. On the sidelines of the demonstrations, which began shortly before the Bundestag debate on the protection of the population during a pandemic, there were isolated quarrels between the rescue services and the demonstrators.

At the Brandenburg Gate, police said a rally with several thousand participants would end at noon after protesters failed to respond to demands to maintain distance rules and protection of the mouth and nose . With that, the police attempted – largely unsuccessfully – to force the crowd to separate.

Police announced on Twitter that emergency services “were bombarded with bottles, stones and firecrackers and attacked with pepper spray. For their part, they used physical coercion and pepper spray and arrested some of the attackers. “

The Federal Ministry of the Interior had banned several demonstrations recorded directly in front of the Reichstag building in the so-called pacified district, in reference to a possible alteration of parliamentary work. During the plenary session of the Bundestag, state measures to protect the population in the pandemic were discussed at noon. The police therefore largely cordoned off the area.

The atmosphere among the demonstrators between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building in Berlin was sometimes aggressive, and sometimes the demonstrators were dancing. Many of them also protested with whistles. The police pushed people away, as a dpa reporter described it. A total of 2,000 police officers were on duty, including support from nine other federal states and the federal police.

The police union (GdP) had previously announced that it expected a difficult operation for the police. Past protests in other cities have shown how quickly something like this can escalate and how powerless the police can be, GdP spokesman Benjamin Jendro said on RBB-Inforadio. The big problem is that a broad spectrum is taking to the streets. “This means that not all right-wing extremists are running there, but also people who are afraid of their existence.” Children and the elderly are also there.

Police President Barbara Slowik had announced that she would apply the corona rules during protests with all possible means. “We will do our utmost not to allow any meeting without mouth and nose protection.” If this should happen, the police will resolve it as soon as possible. Situations like a week ago in Leipzig or in August before the Reichstag should be avoided at all costs. “We are going and must think about other measures than usual.” The aim is to stop the spread of the virus.

AFD member of the Bundestag Karsten Hilse, on the sidelines of the protests, said he had clashed with police. Hilse said in a video released by members of his group that he was approached by police because he was walking without a mask. He had a medical certificate with him that released him from the obligation to wear a mask. However, the police complained that they did not list any specific illness. When he wanted to make a video, there was a physical argument. The 55-year-old said he found it “absurd” for anyone to react in this way because of an administrative offense.

Berlin police tweeted, without mentioning names, that officials spoke to a man who violated the mask requirement. “He was uncooperative, identified himself as a member of the Bundestag, then allegedly asked his companion to film and then offered his resistance.”

The president of the AfD parliamentary group, Alexander Gauland, showed solidarity with Hilse. He said: “If deputies are thrown to the ground by the police, then you must be asking yourself: where have we really got in this country”. The Berlin police press office initially had no information about the incident.

National political spokesperson for the FDP parliamentary group, Konstantin Kuhle, wrote on Twitter: “The AfD has smuggled people into the Reichstag building, harassing MPs and holding the cell phone camera in front of their faces. I find these attempts to influence voting behavior to be absolutely unknown. It should be avoided. “

On August 29, on the sidelines of a large demonstration with tens of thousands of participants in Berlin, several hundred people passed through barriers in front of the Reichstag building. They ran up the stairs and stood triumphantly in front of an entrance. The images caused a sensation and indignation in most parties.

At least 20,000 protesters gathered in Leipzig almost two weeks ago. According to the police, 90% of the participants did not wear a mask. The rally was disrupted, after which protesters forced a march through the Leipziger ring. The police could not stop them. There were clashes, firecrackers flew. There were also groups of neo-Nazis among the demonstrators.