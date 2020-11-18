Sci-Tech

GPU A100 80 GB, Nvidia switches to HBME and doubles the memory

Nvidia A100 80 GB GPU – DGX Station

Nvidia is strengthening its offer in the professional sector with the announcement of a variant of its A100 GPU. It offers twice as much memory as when using the HBM3E.

The manufacturer decides to step up gear with a better armed A100-amp GPU. This version benefits from double storage with 80 GB HBM2 instead of 40 GB HBM2. This change allows it to use a higher speed of 3.2 Gbps versus 2.4 Gbps, which is enough to bring the tape up to 2 TB / s. Otherwise no change with 6,912 CUDA FP32 cores and a GPU frequency of 1.41 GHz.

A100 amps, an armed GPU for intensive calculations

Nvidia A100 80 GB GPU

This GPU is not intended for our PCs. His field of development is the universe of AI-intensive computing. In the coming months, Nvidia intends to offer both versions. This new A100 does not replace the current version. It takes place in HGX and DGX configurations equipped with 4 or 8 GPUs.

Source: Nvidia via Toms Hardware

