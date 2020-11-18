“A certain normality”? – DEL wants to come back

Neuss (AP) – The German ice hockey league finally wants to come out of its shadow. After months of stagnation, there are many signs that the return of German Premier League ice hockey is imminent.

On Thursday, the 14 clubs want to decide on the start of the 2020/21 season at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders and set the mode and start date, which had so far been scheduled for December 18. Thursday afternoon (2 p.m.), the DEL invited Managing Director Gernot Tripcke to a press conference.

Unlike the Bundesliga in handball, which is now grappling with fixture chaos due to corona cases after the international break, and the Bundesliga in basketball, the DEL was not seen in a position to start. for a long time – and the hoped-for start already moved twice. And she received a lot of criticism for it.

“I would have hoped for a little more courage from the start,” said Olympic vice-champion Patrick Reimer, one of the founders of the players’ union, the German news agency. “What you would have said from the start: ‘We know what issues we’re going to face, but we’re definitely going to play a season.’ You kept a low profile, and sometimes you felt like maybe it wasn’t. always the goal. But now the focus is on there will be a season like it looks. “

An impending one-and-a-half-year fiasco without LED games appears to have been avoided. More and more wobbly candidates have announced their presence. Reimers Nürnberger is one of them. Ingolstadt and Augsburg, Straubing and Iserlohn on Tuesday also announced they were ready.

Among the teams that did not participate in the preparatory tournament, only the Cologne team hesitated until the end due to financial problems. As they announced on Wednesday noon, the Hedge reached the 100,000 target mark with the imaginary ticket sales organized to close a budget gap of one million euros. The best club have announced that they have created “an important element” to start the season. “It will certainly not be a low risk season for any club in the DEL,” said Haie general manager Philipp Walter. But sharks are also “basically on the right track”.

Other clubs had signaled their availability by accepting the test tournament, which was supposed to show that the LED can work during a pandemic. However, Krefeld’s side boycotted the warm-up on Tuesday ahead of the 3-1 win over Wolfsburg, according to reports, apparently after another request for a salary waiver.

In general, players have accepted a salary waiver of up to 60%. The clubs depend heavily on the income of the public. But in the meantime, they had to say goodbye to the hope that ghost games could only be a temporary fix. With an average of more than 13,000 spectators per game, the fall height of sharks is particularly high. Even Lukas Podolski therefore promoted the sale of symbolic tickets to secure Cologne as a venue.

Like many clubs, La Haie also relies on 800,000 euros in federal aid. Only EHC Red Bull Munich had not submitted an application from the DEL clubs. This help is a “decisive factor”, explained Straubing Managing Director Gaby Sennebogen.

On March 10, the DEL was the first German professional league to interrupt its previous season. Now she is facing an unusual season. One option is to divide the league into north and south. “The Bavarian clubs with us, Munich, Nuremberg, Ingolstadt and Straubing as well as Schwenningen and Mannheim, make up the southern group, the rest of the north,” Augsburg club boss Lothar Sigl said, explaining a model. “Groups play a double trick to limit travel and hotel stays during Corona periods. Only one round is played against the teams of the other group. “

It will be a successful season if it is possible to “present a season with maybe also small playoffs and as good as possible without crown related failures,” Reimer said: “It’s good that you are trying to ‘establish some normality. “