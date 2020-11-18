In beta: Microsoft Outlook is testing new floating categories and new shortcuts on Android

In October, Outlook added new features integrating Google and Samsung calendars, and new features are now arriving in Microsoft’s email app. According to Alessandro Paluzzi, new categories and new floating shortcuts are arriving for the moment in the Android application in an internal test version.

Some screenshots have been shared by him where it shows that the categories can be organized by color, being able to organize them by specific senders, events and emails, which should help a lot those who rely heavily on email for to work .

Unfortunately, the leaker didn’t explain exactly how these categories can be displayed on the Outloook home screen.

Paluzzi also flagged more details to come, such as floating shortcuts that can be accessed by pressing and holding the button to compose a new email. This is how they appear:

#Microsoft is working on a floating action menu in #Outlook for #Android 👀

ℹ️ This menu can be opened by a long press on the button to compose a new email in the list of messages ✉️ or on the button to add a new event in the calendar tab 🗓. pic.twitter.com/ogoAfP8hiP

– Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) November 17, 2020

Among the options presented are voice search, video calls, creating a workspace together, a new contact, and a new calendar event.

Microsoft hasn’t commented on the news so far, so we still don’t know when it is expected to arrive for all users.

