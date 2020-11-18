Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis Report 2020-2026 || Leading Players – Honeywell International Inc.; Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.; Azure Healthcare; SCHRACK SECONET AG

The large scale Nurse Call Systems Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Nurse Call Systems Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Nurse Call Systems Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Global nurse call systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.19 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of funding and expenditure being incurred for development and integration of IP-based nurse call systems.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nurse call systems market are Intercall Systems | Nurse Call Systems; Notify; AMETEK.Inc.; Hill-Rom Services Inc.; Ascom; Siemens; Honeywell International Inc.; Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.; Azure Healthcare; SCHRACK SECONET AG; Johnson Controls; STANLEY Healthcare; Tunstall Group; West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.; Critical Alert; Live Sentinel; Vigil Health Solutions Inc.; Cornell Communications among others.

Market Definition: Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Nurse call system is defined as the technology responsible for informing the nurses whenever a patient or physicians call for them. These technologies involve various components such as buttons, alarms, communication devices and software services which work in combination with each other to ensure that the nurses are immediately informed of the patient/physician call.

Nurse Call Systems Market Drivers :

Enhanced communication capabilities and wide application base for these systems is expected to drive the growth of the market

Innovations and advancements of technologies in market also acts as a market driver

Lack of professionally trained staff giving rise to demands for integrated hospital systems will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Better responsiveness and workflow optimization with the help of integrated systems; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Nurse Call Systems Market Restraints :

Lack in the presence of favorable regulations from the authorities for the high adoption rate of these systems will hinder the market growth

Large levels of costs associated with the utilization and integration of these systems; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of a variety of regulations and standardizations from different regions globally acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Nurse Call Systems Market : By Type

Traditional

Advanced

Middleware Interfaced

Others

Nurse Call Systems Market : By Components

Button-Based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Audio/Visual

Digital Nurse Call Systems (NCS)

Central Console

Room Stations

IP Based Systems

Hallway Communication System

Corridor or Intermediate Station Lights

Others

Nurse Call Systems Market : y Technology

Wired Communication

Wireless Communication

Nurse Call Systems Market : By Application

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

Nurse Call Systems Market : By End-User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Outpatient Departments (OPDs)

Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs)

Long-Term Care Facilities

Clinics & Physician Offices

Home Care Settings

Others

Nurse Call Systems Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Intercall Systems announced the availability of “MICRA MASTER NURSE CALL STATION” resultant of UL 1069 approval. The product will be available for various hospitals and healthcare facilities with the product currently in production cycle. The company has designed the product to be highly cost-effective coming equipped with all of the latest features and benefits

In September 2018, Notify announced the availability of “Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)”. It is a combination of technologies and services required for the successful implementation of nurse call system in a mobile app. This will prevent the high expenditure rate of integrating nurse call systems while offering a highly effective service helping streamline the communication process

Reasons to Purchase this Report :

Current and future of global nurse call systems market outlook in the developed and emerging market

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @

