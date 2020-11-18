YouTube now offers ads that only use audio in songs and podcasts

Although it is a video platform, YouTube has progressed further and further in the music streaming market. This is because a lot of people often use Google’s service to listen to audio content, even including podcasts.

Thinking of this audience that usually doesn’t watch the PC screen, Google this week announced a new ad format for YouTube. The intention is to follow Spotify Free’s lead by offering ads up to 30 seconds long that focus exclusively on audio.

So, despite showing text and even visual effects, these ads should cost the sponsor less and appear in music playlists or podcast episodes. Of course, the other option for those who don’t like this type of intrusion is to subscribe to the Premium service.

According to Google, at least 50% of YouTube users consume 10 minutes of music content per day. In testing by the search giant, there was a 75% increase in engagement with companies that have switched to the new audio ad format.

Thus, with very favorable figures, the new type of advertising should become a standard within the platform. However, Google itself guides sponsors to adapt the format of their ads. The intention is for them to be like radio commercials and not just a video without images.

Commenting on the launch, Melissa Hsieh Nikolic, YouTube Product Manager, said:

Audio ads are available in beta on Google Ads and Display & Video 360 with the same audience segmentation options, bidding strategies, and brand impact measurement features as your YouTube video campaigns. By using video and audio ads together, you can reach more people with the most appropriate ad format for your unique YouTube experience.