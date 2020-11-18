Purism announces its Linux Librem Mini V2 Mini PC

The Librem Mini, which was introduced a few months ago, offers a hardware update that results in the Librem Mini V2. This small, compact computer focuses on two important aspects: security and privacy. It comes with a Linux operating system.

This hardware update affects an important part of the configuration, the processor. It is based on the framework of the first version, but uses a 10th generation core processor.

This is the Intel Core i7-10510U. This CPU, introduced in the third quarter of 2019, comes from an engraving at 14 nm. It embeds four physical cores and uses Hyper-Threading technology, i. H. 8 logical cores. It turbines between 1.8 GHz and 4.90 GHz in Turbi mode. The equipment includes 8 MB cache and a DDR4-2933 dual channel controller. We also have a UHD iGPU graphics solution (24 execution units) with a maximum of 1.15 GHz.

Librem Mini V2, prices

“Less than a year ago we announced our new Librem Mini campaign. We wanted to give people a powerful and accessible desktop PC in a mini form factor that would run the same free firmware and operating system as our laptops. The Librem Mini campaign was a huge success and we are now excited to announce an upgrade to the Librem Mini product line. “

The Librem Mini V2 starts at $ 699. You can also opt for other configurations

PureOSPureOS + USB flash drive with PureOS OEMPureOS + USB flash drive with PureOS LivePureOS + USB flash drive with Qubes OS

Librem Mini V2 key features

Processor: Intel Core i7-10510U (Comet Lake), active (fan) cooling, 4 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.9 GHz Graphics solution: Intel UHD Graphics 620 Memory: DDR4-2400, 2 SO-DIMM slots, Max. 64 GB support, 1.2 V DDR4 L2133 / 2400MHz memory: 1 x SATA III 6 Gbit / s SSD / HDD (7 mm), 1 x M.2 SSD (SATA III / NVMe x4) Video output: 1 x HDMI 2.0 4K @ 60Hz , 1 DisplayPort 1.2 4K @ 60Hz USB connection: 4 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB Type C 3.1 Audio: 3.5 mm audio jack (combination of mic-in and headphone-out) Network: 1 RJ45 (Gigabit Ethernet LAN), with optional WiFi Atheros ATH9k module, 802.11n (2.4 / 5.0 GHz) Bluetooth: Ar3k Bluetooth 4.0 (optional) Power supply unit: 1 power switch, DC-IN socket size : 12.8 cm x 12.8 cm x 3.8 cm Weight: 1 kg