Future of 3D Scanning Market to Reach $53.35 Billion, Globally, by 2025 at 25.7% CAGR

Rise in demand for 3D scanners and rapid technological advancements are the major drivers of the global 3D scanning market. However, high cost and dependence of market on non-3D businesses hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, structured light-based 3D scanning, application in high definition content recording for movies, and adoption of 3D scanners to preserve historical sites are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, the global 3D scanning market was pegged at $8.43 billion at 2017 and is expected to manifest $53.35 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 25.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The global 3D scanning market splits into type, range, service, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into optical scanner, laser scanner, and structured light scanner. The laser scanner segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the market share.

Based on range, the market is classified into short-range scanner, medium-range scanner, and long-range scanner. The short-range segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing about 51% of the total share. However, the medium-range scanner segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period.

Based on service, the market is categorized into reverse engineering, quality inspection, rapid prototyping, and face body scanning. The rapid prototyping segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 27.2% during the study period.

Based on application, the market is analyzed across entertainment & media, aerospace & defense, healthcare, civil & architecture, industrial manufacturing, and others. The healthcare segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period.

The report includes analysis of the major market players including Faro Technologies, Inc., Direct Dimensions, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, Creaform, Inc., GOM GmbH, and Autodesk, Inc., ShapeGrabber, 3D Systems, Inc., and Maptek Pty Ltd.

